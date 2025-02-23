Open Menu

PHA Completes Renovation Of Rwp Stadium Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has completed the renovation of Rawalpindi Stadium Road and beautifully decorated the green areas, roads, streets and footpaths of the Road with beautiful and colorful flowers in view of the Champions Trophy matches to be played in Rawalpindi Stadium.

PHA teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, have made special arrangements to decorate Stadium Road with colorful flowers and plants to make it more beautiful for the Champions Trophy matches, so that the visiting cricket fans could enjoy the beauty, decoration, colorful and lush flowers of Rawalpindi city along with cricket.

A beautiful and magnificent statue of a cricket player has also been installed on the Stadium Road.

The statue is of a batsman who is shown sitting on a bench wearing a cricket kit.

In addition, banners regarding the Champions Trophy have also been displayed on the main roads by the PHA.

The DG has expressed his determination that he will provide the best facilities for the public in all the parks and recreational places of Rawalpindi city, and will continue to make Rawalpindi city the most beautiful and green city.

