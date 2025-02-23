PHA Completes Renovation Of Rwp Stadium Road
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has completed the renovation of Rawalpindi Stadium Road and beautifully decorated the green areas, roads, streets and footpaths of the Road with beautiful and colorful flowers in view of the Champions Trophy matches to be played in Rawalpindi Stadium.
PHA teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, have made special arrangements to decorate Stadium Road with colorful flowers and plants to make it more beautiful for the Champions Trophy matches, so that the visiting cricket fans could enjoy the beauty, decoration, colorful and lush flowers of Rawalpindi city along with cricket.
A beautiful and magnificent statue of a cricket player has also been installed on the Stadium Road.
The statue is of a batsman who is shown sitting on a bench wearing a cricket kit.
In addition, banners regarding the Champions Trophy have also been displayed on the main roads by the PHA.
The DG has expressed his determination that he will provide the best facilities for the public in all the parks and recreational places of Rawalpindi city, and will continue to make Rawalpindi city the most beautiful and green city.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'6 minutes ago
-
SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights6 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops6 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest four6 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation of Rwp Stadium Road6 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting lost while Skiing at Siri Paye6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, other injured in Nowshera accident6 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 202536 minutes ago
-
Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat36 minutes ago
-
PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi36 minutes ago
-
H-9 Itwar bazaar popular shopping point offers affordable prices46 minutes ago