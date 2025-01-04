PHA Completes Renovation Work Of Liaquat Bagh Road
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the directives of Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, has completed the renovation work of Liaquat Bagh and other roads, intersections and green belts in Rawalpindi city.
According to a PHA spokesperson, on the special instructions of the DG, the renovation work of Liaquat Bagh Road has been completed which enhances the beauty of Murree road and Liaquat Bagh chowk.
The beautification work of various roads, intersections and green belts of the city organized by PHA Rawalpindi has been completed; she said adding, under the project, various underpasses, green belts and intersections of Rawalpindi city have been decorated beautifully with attractive sculptures, flowers and landscapes.
Under the special initiative of PHA, the green belts on the main roads of Rawalpindi city have been decorated with beautiful flowers and plants.
For the winter season, the city's parks and green belts have been decorated and adorned with beautiful ornamental plants, while many bridges and underpasses in the city have also been decorated with beautiful landscapes.
The parks, main roads, and intersections have been made attractive and decorated with beautiful lights, she added.
Recent Stories
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs suspect for blackmailing girl2 minutes ago
-
Eye specialist advises early diagnosis to cure colour blindness in children2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two for making bogus calls on emergency helpline 152 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation work of Liaquat Bagh Road2 minutes ago
-
Attack on convoy to sabotage peace in Kurram: Governor Kundi3 minutes ago
-
National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty Training held12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures23 minutes ago
-
Zero progress in talks with PTI as party fails to present demands: Rana Ihsan32 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in bus-car collision in Hafizabad32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest PO wanted in double murder case32 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes illegally constructed house, boundary wall32 minutes ago
-
DC injured in firing on Gov’t vehicles in Kurram1 hour ago