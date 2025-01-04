PHA completes renovation work of Liaquat Bagh Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the directives of Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, has completed the renovation work of Liaquat Bagh and other roads, intersections and green belts in Rawalpindi city.

According to a PHA spokesperson, on the special instructions of the DG, the renovation work of Liaquat Bagh Road has been completed which enhances the beauty of Murree road and Liaquat Bagh chowk.

The beautification work of various roads, intersections and green belts of the city organized by PHA Rawalpindi has been completed; she said adding, under the project, various underpasses, green belts and intersections of Rawalpindi city have been decorated beautifully with attractive sculptures, flowers and landscapes.

Under the special initiative of PHA, the green belts on the main roads of Rawalpindi city have been decorated with beautiful flowers and plants.

For the winter season, the city's parks and green belts have been decorated and adorned with beautiful ornamental plants, while many bridges and underpasses in the city have also been decorated with beautiful landscapes.

The parks, main roads, and intersections have been made attractive and decorated with beautiful lights, she added.