UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Constitutes Committee For Early Completion Of Murree Road Beautification Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:01 PM

PHA constitutes committee for early completion of Murree Road beautification project

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday constituted a committee comprising PHA officers to ensure early completion of the Murree Road beautification project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday constituted a committee comprising PHA officers to ensure early completion of the Murree Road beautification project.

According to A PHA spokesman, Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood and Director General, PHA Syed Shafqat Raza chaired a high level meeting and directed the officers to make all out efforts to complete the Murree Road beautification project within shortest possible time frame and finalize all the arrangements to launch Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

He said the Authority had launched second phase of Murree Road beautification project and the officers concerned had been directed to ensure early completion of the project.

The PHA officers were instructed to make all out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make the Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk section of the road more attractive and beautiful.

He said the beautification project of Murree Road was being completed with the financial support of the sponsors. Beautiful benches and water cooler would be installed at both side of the Murree Road to facilitate the citizens, he added.

All the main buildings of the city, main arteries, entry and exit points would be decorated and efforts would be made to make the city a model town of the country,he added.

Related Topics

Water Murree Road Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Co ..

17 minutes ago

Russian President to give welcome speech at GMIS P ..

17 minutes ago

Pope says migrants symbol of 'all who are rejected ..

40 seconds ago

Woman granted bail in heroin recovery case

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.