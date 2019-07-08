PHA constitutes committee for early completion of Murree Road beautification project

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday constituted a committee comprising PHA officers to ensure early completion of the Murree Road beautification project.

According to A PHA spokesman, Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood and Director General, PHA Syed Shafqat Raza chaired a high level meeting and directed the officers to make all out efforts to complete the Murree Road beautification project within shortest possible time frame and finalize all the arrangements to launch Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

He said the Authority had launched second phase of Murree Road beautification project and the officers concerned had been directed to ensure early completion of the project.

The PHA officers were instructed to make all out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make the Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk section of the road more attractive and beautiful.

He said the beautification project of Murree Road was being completed with the financial support of the sponsors. Beautiful benches and water cooler would be installed at both side of the Murree Road to facilitate the citizens, he added.

All the main buildings of the city, main arteries, entry and exit points would be decorated and efforts would be made to make the city a model town of the country,he added.