PHA continues horticulture, beautification work on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is continuing beautification and horticulture projects along the city’s main artery, Murree Road, as part of ongoing efforts under the directions of Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.

According to a PHA spokesman, plantation and decoration work is underway from Murree Chowk to Faizabad, with green belts being adorned with colourful flowers, decorative planters, and vases.

He said the PHA had also initiated the construction of sitting areas at various points along Murree Road to facilitate pedestrians and enhance the outlook of the city.

Regular maintenance was being carried out to preserve the freshness of the flowers and plants.

The spokesman further said special attention was being given to Faizabad, where planters were being painted with attractive designs, adding to the visual appeal of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi junction.

He added that the projects were part of the Punjab Government’s vision to promote a greener environment and provide better recreational facilities to the citizens of Rawalpindi.