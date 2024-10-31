PHA cracks down on illegal boards

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed several illegal direction and promotional boards from greenbelts in various neighborhoods of the city on Thursday.

The boards, installed by private housing societies, residences, and educational institutions, were located in Johar Town, Canal Road, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Raiwind Road.

Commenting on the development, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo emphasised that illegal advertisement boards will not be tolerated and will be removed at any cost.

“Such billboards pose a threat to human lives and detract from the city's beauty,” he said. Wattoo also indicated that actions against law violators will continue in the coming days.

The PHA is also working on digitising how it generates revenue, according to Wattoo. The focus will be on the marketing and coordination departments, which manage outdoor ads, food courts, and amusement items. These areas make up most of the department’s income.

The current database will be published on secure servers and will be accessible to advertisers, vendors, and the department, he added.

Separately, the PHA is planting hundreds of thousands of trees across Lahore, focusing on the city’s outskirts, in a bid to increase its green cover. This initiative will also help curtail the smog that is prevalent in Lahore.