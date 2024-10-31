Open Menu

PHA Cracks Down On Illegal Boards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PHA cracks down on illegal boards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) removed several illegal direction and promotional boards from greenbelts in various neighborhoods of the city on Thursday.

The boards, installed by private housing societies, residences, and educational institutions, were located in Johar Town, Canal Road, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Raiwind Road.

Commenting on the development, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo emphasised that illegal advertisement boards will not be tolerated and will be removed at any cost.

“Such billboards pose a threat to human lives and detract from the city's beauty,” he said. Wattoo also indicated that actions against law violators will continue in the coming days.

The PHA is also working on digitising how it generates revenue, according to Wattoo. The focus will be on the marketing and coordination departments, which manage outdoor ads, food courts, and amusement items. These areas make up most of the department’s income.

The current database will be published on secure servers and will be accessible to advertisers, vendors, and the department, he added.

Separately, the PHA is planting hundreds of thousands of trees across Lahore, focusing on the city’s outskirts, in a bid to increase its green cover. This initiative will also help curtail the smog that is prevalent in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Road From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

60 minutes ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

1 hour ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

3 hours ago
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

16 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

16 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan