PHA decides to close nine swings in Multan on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to close nine swings in two city parks during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

The two swings of Shah Shams Park and seven swings of Jinnah Park would remain closed during the Eid days to avert any untoward incident, a PHA press release on Sunday said.

PHA Director General Zahid Ikram had constituted a three-member committee comprising Director Engineering Ataullah, Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi and Administrator Park Khalid Zafar. The fitness certificates and affidavits were also taken from contractors.

DG PHA Zahid Ikram pledged providing recreational opportunities to citizens, adding that safety of lives was top priority and there would be no compromise on it.

He said duties had been assigned to staff for security and cleanliness, and maximum facilities would be provided to citizens during the Eid days.