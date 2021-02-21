UrduPoint.com
PHA Decides To Decorate City Through Private Partnership

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:05 AM

PHA decides to decorate city through private partnership

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to decorate busiest chowks and roads of the city through public private partnership

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ):The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to decorate busiest chowks and roads of the city through public private partnership.

PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza informed this during a meeting with 21-agency representatives here on Saturday.

He said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding further beautification of green belts and parks has been signed.

He said that other roads and chowks will also be decorated with lights like Gulgasht road and matters with private companies have been tied in this regard.

The DG said that the city would be made decorated and illuminated with lights soon.

