PHA Decides To Open All Parks With SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to open all parks with SOPs in light with directions of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to open all parks with SOPs in light with directions of Punjab government.

Director General PHA, Dr Abid Mahmood, said that the parks will be opened in morning and evening timings with government SOPs.

The awareness banners have been displayed outside all parks and implementation on preventive measures issued by the government will be ensured.

DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood expressed these views during visit to various parks alongwith Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua and Director Admin Rubina Kausar here on Saturday.

The jogging and walking tracks would be made functional at parks and citizens could visit the parks for recreational activities following social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua said that healthy activities will be promoted by opening parks.

Rubina said that it was a good step but masses cooperation required in this regard and urged citizens to visit parks by following all SOPs.

