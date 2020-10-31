PHA decides to plant 2,00,000 Marigold flowers in city: DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 2,00,000 flowers of Marigold at different parks, green belts and interchanges of the city in connection with the upcoming event of flower exhibition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant 2,00,000 flowers of Marigold at different parks, green belts and interchanges of the city in connection with the upcoming event of flower exhibition.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood during his visit of different nurseries to check preparation of flowers here on Saturday.

He said Shah Shams park, Qasim Fort Park, Aam Khas Bagh and Zakariya parks would be decorated with multi kind flowers while work has been accelerated for preparation of flower carpet for the exhibition.

He said that arrangements have been finalized for plantation of Gull-e-Dawoodi and other seasonal flowers.

The DG PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood lauded gardeners for striving round the clock to finalize arrangements for flower exhibition.

Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.