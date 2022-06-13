PHA decides to power parks, roads with solar energy

In view of the current energy situation, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday decided to power its parks and different roads with solar energy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :In view of the current energy situation, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday decided to power its parks and different roads with solar energy.

This was announced by Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, while chairing a meeting held here at PHA office.

The project would help save energy and reduce electricity bill of the authority, he added.

Under the first phase, Mehmood said, as a pilot project, Allama Iqbal Park would be shifted to solar system.

The DG directed the authorities concerned to complete the renovation projects of all the main roads of Rawalpindi city with the help of the sponsors.

The ongoing projects should be completed as soon as possible through utilisation of all available resources to provide a clean and green environment to the people, he stressed.

The DG also appreciated the beautification work being done in the city by PHA and issued instructions to the officers concerned to improve the pace of work.