UrduPoint.com

PHA Decides To Power Parks, Roads With Solar Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PHA decides to power parks, roads with solar energy

In view of the current energy situation, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday decided to power its parks and different roads with solar energy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :In view of the current energy situation, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Monday decided to power its parks and different roads with solar energy.

This was announced by Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, while chairing a meeting held here at PHA office.

The project would help save energy and reduce electricity bill of the authority, he added.

Under the first phase, Mehmood said, as a pilot project, Allama Iqbal Park would be shifted to solar system.

The DG directed the authorities concerned to complete the renovation projects of all the main roads of Rawalpindi city with the help of the sponsors.

The ongoing projects should be completed as soon as possible through utilisation of all available resources to provide a clean and green environment to the people, he stressed.

The DG also appreciated the beautification work being done in the city by PHA and issued instructions to the officers concerned to improve the pace of work.

Related Topics

Electricity Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Haaland satisfies Man City's need for a striker an ..

Haaland satisfies Man City's need for a striker and status

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns appeals against Hamza S ..

Lahore High Court adjourns appeals against Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking till June 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists' major discovery on potato geno ..

Chinese scientists' major discovery on potato genome sequence: Study

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds workshop on industry-academia linkage

NEPRA holds workshop on industry-academia linkage

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

DC reviews arrangements for LG elections

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farme ..

Balochistan govt holds tractors balloting to farmers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.