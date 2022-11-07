UrduPoint.com

PHA Decides To Rehabilitate Four Parks, Historical Greenbelt

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to rehabilitate four parks and the historical Sootri Wat greenbelt of the city under its beautification plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to rehabilitate four parks and the historical Sootri Wat greenbelt of the city under its beautification plan.

During a visit to different parks of the city to review progress of ongoing development projects here on Monday, PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza said that various development projects were continued at parks of the city. He said that latest facilities were being ensured at parks for public attraction, adding that efforts were being made to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest.

He said jogging tracks, benches and other facilities would be provided at the parks.

The PHA DG added that there would be no compromise on quality of material and that strict action would be taken against the contractors.

He said the Soorti Wat greenbelt would be rehabilitated in its historical condition. Construction of boundary walls at four parks, including Insaf Colony Family Park, Gulshan-e-Mehr, Bahar-E-Madina was in final stages of completion while swings were also being installed at these parks, he added.

