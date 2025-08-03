Open Menu

PHA Declares All Parks No-smoking Zones

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has declared all public parks across the city as complete No-Smoking Zones, with enforcement measures now fully in effect.

PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad has ordered the installation of prominent “No Smoking” signage at entry and exit points, as well as throughout park premises. The initiative aims to promote public awareness and deliver a strong message against tobacco use in recreational spaces.

The announcement follows the recent province-wide directive by the Housing Department declaring all parks in Punjab as no-smoking areas.

The PHA is actively implementing this policy across Lahore.

PHA DG Mansoor Ahmad said that smoking in public parks is a punishable offense under the Prohibition of Smoking Ordinance, 2002. He added that any violator will be handed over to police on the spot and legal action will be initiated accordingly. He appealed to the public to support this health-focused initiative by refraining from smoking in parks and cooperating with PHA teams in maintaining a clean, healthy, and family-friendly environment for all visitors.

