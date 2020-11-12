UrduPoint.com
PHA Decorates Canal Road

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:05 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday decorated the Canal Road with attractive designs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday decorated the Canal Road with attractive designs.

MPA/Chairman Latif Nazar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Director General PHA Asma Ijaz Cheema visited the site and inaugurated the beautification of the canal.

The deputy commissioner said the PHA and the district administration were committed to beautify the entire canal so that people could enjoy good environment.

on this occasion, the DG PHA said the authority also planted 40,000 trees in the city besides ensuringtheir survival and security.

