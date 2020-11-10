UrduPoint.com
PHA Decorates Canal Road With Colorful Lights, Models

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

PHA decorates canal road with colorful lights, models

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) decorated canal road with colorful fairy lights and models for the attraction of citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) decorated canal road with colorful fairy lights and models for the attraction of citizens.

People from different walks of life hailed the steps taken by the PHA for providing recreational facilities.

Director General PHA Saima Ijaz Cheema said here Tuesday that PHA,despite limited resources, was mobilizing all out resources for beautification of the city and making it clean & green.

She said that under the master beautification plan,the department started practical measures from canal road.

She said that culture of the city would be highlighted and noted personalities of the city would be presented as tributes through floats,wire models.

Saima said that PHA so far planted over 40,000 saplings in the city.

