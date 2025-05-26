Open Menu

PHA Decorates Faizabad Junction With Colourful Flowers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 11:43 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decorated the Rawalpindi/Islamabad junction, Faizabad, with colourful flowers and plants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had decorated the Rawalpindi/Islamabad junction, Faizabad, with colourful flowers and plants.

To provide a wonderful recreational and lush environment to the public, Director General of PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that horticulture work was carried out regularly to preserve the beauty of the city.

He said that areas from Saddar to Faizabad have been festooned and adorned with colourful seasonal flowers, amplifying the beauty of the city roads.

The DG said that various steps were taken for the beauty of the city, and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly setting to the residents.

Ranjha further said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding, “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab.

