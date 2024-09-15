Open Menu

PHA Decorates Lahore With Lights, Models For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PHA decorates Lahore with lights, models for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a variety of colorful lights, religious models, and buntings across Lahore to mark the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, would be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Pakistan on Tuesday. Key roads including Davis Road, The Mall, Jail Road, and Raiwind Road have been adorned with decorative lights and religious displays such as models of Masjid-i-Nabwi and the Kaaba, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city, he added.

The PHA has also decorated its offices with lights and buntings, giving them a distinct green appearance in honor of the sacred occasion. The boundary wall of Racecourse Park, which houses the PHA headquarters, has been illuminated to spell out the first Kalima.

Similarly, Liberty Roundabout has been transformed with decorative lights to give it a celebratory look.

The DG emphasised the importance of observing the day with reverence and encouraged citizens to engage in charitable activities and community service as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the horticultural front, the PHA held a plantation campaign in Old Lahore, planting over 8,000 native trees along the green belts of Ek Moria Pull, New Azaadi Chowk, Siddiqia Road, and Masti Gate near Lahore Fort. The species planted include ficus, roses, sukh chain, and khatti saplings.

As part of the monsoon plantation drive, the department planted over a million saplings across the city, with a particular focus on the more remote neighborhoods of the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Raiwind Jail Road Kalima Sunday Media Million Kaaba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

22 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

23 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan