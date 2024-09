PHA decorates Lahore with lights, models for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a variety of colorful lights, religious models, and buntings across Lahore to mark the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that Eid Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, would be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Pakistan on Tuesday. Key roads including Davis Road, The Mall, Jail Road, and Raiwind Road have been adorned with decorative lights and religious displays such as models of Masjid-i-Nabwi and the Kaaba, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city, he added.

The PHA has also decorated its offices with lights and buntings, giving them a distinct green appearance in honor of the sacred occasion. The boundary wall of Racecourse Park, which houses the PHA headquarters, has been illuminated to spell out the first Kalima.

Similarly, Liberty Roundabout has been transformed with decorative lights to give it a celebratory look.

The DG emphasised the importance of observing the day with reverence and encouraged citizens to engage in charitable activities and community service as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the horticultural front, the PHA held a plantation campaign in Old Lahore, planting over 8,000 native trees along the green belts of Ek Moria Pull, New Azaadi Chowk, Siddiqia Road, and Masti Gate near Lahore Fort. The species planted include ficus, roses, sukh chain, and khatti saplings.

As part of the monsoon plantation drive, the department planted over a million saplings across the city, with a particular focus on the more remote neighborhoods of the provincial capital.