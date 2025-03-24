PHA Decorates Millia Park With Colourful Flowers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was continuously busy beautifying parks and green belts across the city and completed the work of decorating Millia Park at Sixth Road with beautiful, colourful flowers and plants.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Monday said that the beauty of Millia Park has been enhanced while necessary facilities were provided for the convenience and entertainment of the public.
He said that PHA was making all-out efforts to make the city more aesthetic and green.
At the same time, a vigorous tree plantation campaign was underway which would help in reducing atmospheric pollution.
