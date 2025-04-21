PHA decorates Murree Road green belts to hoist the city’s splendor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA)have decorated the green belts of the key highways of Rawalpindi city, including Murree Road, with colorful Spring flowers.

Director General of PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, on Monday, said that areas from Saddar to Faizabad have been festooned and adorned with colourful seasonal flowers, amplifying the beauty of the city roads.

He said that PHA was also carrying out cleanliness of parks and green belts and removing debris and garbage to ensure a clean and green environment.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that the regular maintenance process for preserving the freshness of plants and promoting healthy growth was also done.