PHA Decorates Rawal Park With Beautiful Flowers
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) continuously carried out the beautification of the garrison city while colourful flowers and plants were planted in the green belts and parks of the city.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Thursday told the media that fine-looking flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been primed at the Rawal park.
He said that hands-on steps were taken for the beauty of the city, and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly mesosphere to the residents. Ranjha said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding, “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green atmosphere.” He expressed hope that the residents would join hands with PHA to make the city more aesthetic and prestigious.
