PHA Decorating City Parks, Green Belts With Colourful Flowers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:41 PM

PHA decorating city parks, green belts with colourful flowers

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to provide the best and a beautiful environment to the city residents according to the vision of the Punjab government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to provide the best and a beautiful environment to the city residents according to the vision of the Punjab government.

In a statement, he said that the green belts of Rashid Minhas Road, Murree Road, the main highways of Rawalpindi City, had been decorated with colourful seasonal flowers and lush plants.

Ranjha said flowers planted in various parks and various areas of the city during the Spring season were enhancing the beauty of the city.

The PHA's horticultural work on the green belts of Liaquat Bagh, Sixth Road Flyover, Rehmanabad, and Chandni Chowk was the focus of public attention, he added.

