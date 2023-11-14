Open Menu

PHA Decorating City’s Entry Points With Green Belts, Plantation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PHA decorating city’s entry points with green belts, plantation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan has decided to beautify decorate entry/exit points of the city of saints with green belts and extensive plantation.

The plantation was already under execution and PHA Multan has already planted 350 Tabebuia and Terminelia saplings on Shuja Abad green belt, spokesman for PHA said in a statement on Tuesday.

PHA was also executing a plantation plan to beautify green belts in Multan city and gardeners have been instructed to take good care of the plants as part of PHA to give a rich greener look to Multan, Director General PHA Asif Rauf said.

The DG said that suitable arrangements were being made to supply water to green belts and plants.

Related Topics

Multan Water

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

14 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan