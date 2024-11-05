PHA demolishes illegal structure at Mochi Gate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) demolished a multi-story illegal structure

inside Mochi Gate on Tuesday after its owners violated the construction contract.

The building, originally approved as a 2,000 square-foot facility for a boxing academy

on PHA-owned land in Mochi Gate, exceeded the agreed-on space, prompting

several notices from the PHA to the academy to remove the unauthorised additions.

After the academy failed to comply, the PHA canceled the contract.

Today, an enforcement team, supported by a police contingent and equipped with

heavy machinery, carried out the demolition.

The operation was led by Additional

Director General Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo confirmed that the authority would

continue to take firm action against encroachments and illegal constructions

in green spaces without exception.

In recent weeks, the PHA has targeted illegal structures particularly along the greenbelt

near Sattukatla Drain, dismantling several unauthorised commercial and residential buildings.

The authority has also removed numerous business and directional signs installed

in green spaces across the city.