Open Menu

PHA Demolishes Illegal Structure At Mochi Gate

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PHA demolishes illegal structure at Mochi Gate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) demolished a multi-story illegal structure

inside Mochi Gate on Tuesday after its owners violated the construction contract.

The building, originally approved as a 2,000 square-foot facility for a boxing academy

on PHA-owned land in Mochi Gate, exceeded the agreed-on space, prompting

several notices from the PHA to the academy to remove the unauthorised additions.

After the academy failed to comply, the PHA canceled the contract.

Today, an enforcement team, supported by a police contingent and equipped with

heavy machinery, carried out the demolition.

The operation was led by Additional

Director General Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo confirmed that the authority would

continue to take firm action against encroachments and illegal constructions

in green spaces without exception.

In recent weeks, the PHA has targeted illegal structures particularly along the greenbelt

near Sattukatla Drain, dismantling several unauthorised commercial and residential buildings.

The authority has also removed numerous business and directional signs installed

in green spaces across the city.

Related Topics

Police Business From Boxing

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

1 hour ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

2 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

2 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

5 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan