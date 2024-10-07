Open Menu

PHA Deploys Inspection Teams To Monitor Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has formed several teams to inspect the operations of its horticulture and engineering wings, with daily reports to be submitted to the director general, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Three teams, each comprising five members, will visit various areas of the city and report their findings through the monitoring and operations director. These reports will also be shared with relevant directors, who will implement recommendations and relay updates back to the director general’s office.

The PHA will also encourage community feedback, inviting Lahore residents to share their experiences and suggestions regarding the department’s services.

“This will ensure that the teams remain responsive to the public’s needs and help identify areas for improvement,” he added.

The Primary objective of this initiative is to enhance departmental oversight of staff performance and ensure supervision of development expenditure. Evaluating staff performance is expected to increase accountability among officers.

In addition, the PHA is preparing for several upcoming events, including a revamped Horse and Cattle Show, the annual Jashn-i-Baharan (spring festival), and a chrysanthemum floral exhibition.

