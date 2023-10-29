PHA developing more green areas to add natural beauty, reduce air pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Director General (DG) of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hassan Ranjha has said that the authority was developing more green areas in the town to add natural beauty and reduce air pollution.

He informed that PHA was utilizing all available resources to make the city clean and green and uplift the parks.

Talking to APP he informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to complete ongoing renovation and beautification work of all the parks within the shortest possible time frame.

The DG said that efforts were also being made to repair faulty lights, swings and walking tracks besides improving the security of the parks.

The PHA officers had also been instructed to utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of the best recreational facilities to the public in all the parks of the town, he added.

He said the authority was striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green.

The PHA was planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery, particularly in parks and green belts of the city, he added.

He further informed that PHA Rawalpindi was maintaining a total of 53 parks including four big public parks, Allama Iqbal Park, Rawal Road Park, Liaquat Bagh and Potohar Park.

He said the average daily footfall of the big parks is around 1500 to 2000 each which increases up to 4000 to 5000 on weekends.

Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said beautification projects were being undertaken in different city areas. “We want to improve Murree Road involving companies and sponsors from the private sector,” he informed.

