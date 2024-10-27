PHA Develops Mughal-inspired Gardens In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has begun the development of three open-access community gardens along The Mall, drawing inspiration from Mughal-era horticultural practices.
According to a spokesperson on Sunday, Bagh-i-Noor Jahan, named after the renowned Mughal empress, will feature green spaces stretching between Nila Gumbad Road and Anarkali Bazaar along The Mall.
These gardens are located near landmarks such as the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Pak Tea House, and Hafiz Juice Corner.
The gardens will blend early 17th-century Mughal horticultural practices with botanical species introduced by foreigners, creating a harmonious fusion of history and nature.
With over 80 proposed varieties of indigenous plants, the PHA has already planted more than 30, including Plumeria (Gul-i-Cheen), Periwinkle, and Rosa Moschata (Desi Gulab).
The garden will also feature a bird bath to assist feathered and other winged creatures in accessing the water they need. “A source of clean, fresh water can be one of the hardest things for birds to find,” the spokesperson noted.
With the idea of “a garden for every creation,” the project aims to restore biodiversity and boost the small-bird population along the historic thoroughfare of The Mall.
An aerial view of the road reveals a distinct shape resembling a Sarus Crane, a bird favoured by Emperor Jahangir and often depicted in Mughal court paintings.
Inspired by modern interpretations of historical texts such as _Tuzk-i-Jahangiri_, Jahangir’s autobiography, the garden’s design aims to reestablish Noor Jahan’s legacy as one of Lahore’s most influential matriarchs.
Because of their location near Anarkali, the gardens honour both Anarkali, a courtesan believed to have been involved with Prince Saleem (later known as Jahangir), and Noor Jahan, Jahangir’s wife, the spokesperson said.
Under the leadership of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA has initiated several projects to restore the cultural heritage of the “City of Gardens.”
These initiatives include the establishment of an art gallery and a sculpture garden at the historic Nasir Bagh on The Mall, hosting multiple tent pegging championships to promote the traditional sport, and opening Lahore's first bonsai display center at Racecourse Park.
During this period, the PHA has also restored numerous parks and green spaces throughout the city by planting lush grass, creating vibrant flower beds, and installing floodlights. In addition to enhancing A-category parks, the authority has revitalised several community parks across Lahore.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Gujranwala zone releases performance report on actions against human traffickers, crime suspects2 minutes ago
-
Solidarity with Kashmiris on black day of Kashmir in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes tangible steps for prisoners’ welfare2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 223 kg drugs in eight operations2 minutes ago
-
Photo-exhibition held in Tank to mark Kashmir Black Day3 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed by unknown motorcyclist3 minutes ago
-
Event at SD High School on Kashmir Black Day12 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,493 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms Oct 27, 1947 one of darkest days of human history12 minutes ago
-
Suspect held during police encounter13 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Bahawalpur to mark Kashmir Black Day22 minutes ago
-
Black Day of Kashmir observed in Hub district, rally held23 minutes ago