PHA devises plan against encroachment, waste around parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan Friday said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved against encroachment and waste around the parks.

DG PHA expressed these while talking to Director Marketing Hafiz Osama, director horticulture Saad Qureshi and director engineering Adnan Butt.

Asif said that the operation would be carried out through a solid strategy to remove encroachments around the parks.

He said that parks were for healthy activities and garbage would not be tolerated there adding that steps to be taken to sensitize the nearby population and hints action over violation.

DG PHA ordered officials to ensure effective cleanliness inside and outsides of the parks and maximum tree- plantation during the spring season.

He said that efforts were being made for one percent horticulture funds and its proper utilization.