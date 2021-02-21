UrduPoint.com
PHA Devises Plan To Develop 50 Miyawaki Urban Forests In Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Parts and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has devised a plan to develop 50 Miyawaki urban forests in different city areas.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood has kicked off a campaign to develop Miyawaki urban forests.

The PHA is working on the project and under first phase, Miyawaki urban forests would be developed at a four kanal land in Allama Iqbal Park and 10 other sites, she informed.

Asif Mehmood has also visited Allama Iqbal Park and inspected the work being done to develop the forest.

The spokesperson said, PHA would develop nearly 50 Miyawaki urban forests in Rawalpindi in near future. All available places in public sector schools would also be utilized to develop the forests in the city as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Miyawaki is a method invented by 93-year-old Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, an expert in plant bionetwork, specialist in seeds and study of natural forests.

He is active worldwide as a professional in the restoration of natural vegetation on degraded land.

The technique helps build dense and native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

Following the method in a bid to develop urban forests for improving the deteriorating environmental situation in Rawalpindi, the PHA on the directives of the Advisor to the CM, Asif Mehmood had started work on the project.

