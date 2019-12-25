PHA DG felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian Community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian Community.

In a message issued here on Christmas, he said "Birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is a sacred occasion for Muslims as well.

" He said (December 25) was also important in terms of the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The DG said, "Quaid-i-Azam is our real hero and collective efforts must be made to ensure progress and prosperity in the country."