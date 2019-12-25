UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA DG Felicitates Christian Community On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:29 PM

PHA DG felicitates Christian community on Christmas

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian Community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Wednesday extended Christmas greetings to the Christian Community.

In a message issued here on Christmas, he said "Birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is a sacred occasion for Muslims as well.

" He said (December 25) was also important in terms of the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The DG said, "Quaid-i-Azam is our real hero and collective efforts must be made to ensure progress and prosperity in the country."

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress December Muslim

Recent Stories

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to lay foundation ..

16 seconds ago

Moong pulse price touches Rs 220 to Rs 260 per kg

34 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

41 seconds ago

Majority of Western European Citizens in Favor of ..

43 seconds ago

Number of People Injured in Hard Landing of Russia ..

44 seconds ago

Japanese, Chinese Prime Ministers Call for Greater ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.