PHA DG Inspects Beautification Work In City

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different city areas and its entry-exit points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different city areas and its entry-exit points.

PHA Director General (DG) Umar Jahangir stated this during his visit to different roads and entry-exit points of the provincial capital on Friday. The DG inspected the beautification work and directed the officers concerned to further develop green-belts of Shahdara main road and other areas.

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time.

