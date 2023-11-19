PHA DG opens food outlet:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi along with APP Station Manager Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi inaugurated the food point 'Foodies' located at Quenchi Moorr in Hassan Plaza here on Sunday.

PHA Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that 'Foodies' was a good food point addition to Sargodha city where citizens would get quality fast food. He also invited the Foodie owner to set up his point in the 7-day Lok Mela which would be organized by the PHA soon.

APP Station Manager Makhdoom Shah Latif said that the citizens of Sargodha were fond of good food and if 'Foodie' maintained its quality, it would get a good response from them.

The owner of the food outlet, Bilal Ashraf Warriach, said that providing quality and fresh food to people was his first priority.