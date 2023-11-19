Open Menu

PHA DG Opens Food Outlet:

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PHA DG opens food outlet:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi along with APP Station Manager Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi inaugurated the food point 'Foodies' located at Quenchi Moorr in Hassan Plaza here on Sunday.

PHA Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that 'Foodies' was a good food point addition to Sargodha city where citizens would get quality fast food. He also invited the Foodie owner to set up his point in the 7-day Lok Mela which would be organized by the PHA soon.

APP Station Manager Makhdoom Shah Latif said that the citizens of Sargodha were fond of good food and if 'Foodie' maintained its quality, it would get a good response from them.

The owner of the food outlet, Bilal Ashraf Warriach, said that providing quality and fresh food to people was his first priority.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bilal Ashraf Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

6 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

22 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

23 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

24 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan