PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Touqeer Hyder Kazmi reviewed arrangements for the floral festival on Saturday and ordered the officials concerned to make the event exemplary.

Chairing a meeting, called to finalise measures regarding celebration of the spring festival and launching the plantation campaign, he said the festival and the campaign should achieve its goals. He warned against any negligence in this regard.

The DG said for securing the future of next generations, Sargodha should be turned green by planting maximum trees.

He said providing the upcoming generations with a pleasant and healthy environment was first priority of the current management and no compromise would be made on it.

Director Admin and Finance Farooq Haider Aziz, Deputy Director Shafiqur Rahman Niazi, ADG Ali Hassan, Asad Ghuman, Dilawar Mumtaz, Haris Ali Khokhar, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Malik Ahmad Nawaz, Adnan Pervez and others were present.

Tauqeer Hyder also directed the staff to improve their performance. He said Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was taking keen interest in making Sargodha neat and clean and was monitoring the process keenly.