PHA DG Reviews Beautification Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

PHA DG reviews beautification work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi directed the officials concerned to speed up the pace of beautification work going on various spots of the provincial capital.

Chairing a meeting to review the beautification work of city here on Monday, he ordered that field officers must visit field instead of sitting in the office.

PHA DG said that development and beautification work should be done with an effective strategy to further improve the performance of the department, adding that all the work would be carried out in accordance with the rules and law of the institution to make the city clean and green.

He warned that any kind of irresponsibility in the matter of performing duty would not be tolerated at all.

All horticulture directors, project directors and Director Headquarters, Finance and Marketing were attended the meeting.

