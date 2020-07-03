PHA DG reviews beautification work on Ring Road

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Friday visited various interchanges of the ring road to review the pace of beautification work going on there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra on Friday visited various interchanges of the ring road to review the pace of beautification work going on there.

He visited Gajomata, Ashiana, Babu Sabu, Quid-i-Azam Interchanges of the Ring Road.

Director Horticulture Akhtar Mehmood and other concerned officers accompanied the the DG.

He directed the officials to speed up beautification work and complete the given targets on time. He appreciated the PHA gardeners and employees for their duties despite current hot weathers condition.

PHA DG said that department was taking all possible steps to make the city attractive and beautiful. He said that shady trees would also be planted at the other main roads of the city.