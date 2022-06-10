PHA DG reviews recreational facilities at park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Umar Jahangir Friday visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park to review recreational facilities, being provided to citizen there.

He directed the staff to clean Miyawaki urban forest of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and reviewed the ongoing development project and horticulture work.

He also directed the canteen staff to display price list at prominent place and maintain cleanliness condition at the canteen.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Project Director gave a detailed briefing to the DG regarding the pace of horticulture work, being carried out there.

The DG said that providing the best and quality facilities to citizens in parks was top priority of the department, and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said that the PHA would use all its resources to make the city green and beautiful. Collective efforts were being made to enhance the green areas of the city.