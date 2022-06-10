UrduPoint.com

PHA DG Reviews Recreational Facilities At Park

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PHA DG reviews recreational facilities at park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Umar Jahangir Friday visited Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park to review recreational facilities, being provided to citizen there.

He directed the staff to clean Miyawaki urban forest of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and reviewed the ongoing development project and horticulture work.

He also directed the canteen staff to display price list at prominent place and maintain cleanliness condition at the canteen.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Project Director gave a detailed briefing to the DG regarding the pace of horticulture work, being carried out there.

The DG said that providing the best and quality facilities to citizens in parks was top priority of the department, and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He said that the PHA would use all its resources to make the city green and beautiful. Collective efforts were being made to enhance the green areas of the city.

Related Topics

Price All Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

1 hour ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

3 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

4 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

5 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.