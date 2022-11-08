PHA DG reviews work in park

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi on Tuesday visited Ali Park and reviewed ongoing work and its various sections.

According to Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, the DG directed to complete development work as per approved design within stipulated period and plant more saplings in the park.

He gave a target to the PHA team regarding renovation of the park and warned that strict actionwould be taken over negligence.