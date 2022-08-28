PHA DG visits botanical garden, parks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Farid Ahmad on Sunday visited the Company Bagh Park, Rehmat Park and Botanical Garden University Road Sargodha.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the PHA would be fully activated and all manpower would be put on work in field for the beautification of city and proper maintenance of parks and greenbelts.

He said that existing greenbelts would be uplifted with better landscaping and plantation.

As per the direction of Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan, new points were beingidentified for development into green spots with trees, plants and flower saplings, he added.