PHA DG visits city parks to check facilities

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra Friday said that all possible resources were being utilised to ensure maximum facilities at public parks in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra Friday said that all possible resources were being utilised to ensure maximum facilities at public parks in city.

During his visit to parks in Samanabad and Allama Iqbal Town areas, he inspected the condition of water-turbines, water-motors and water-tanks and also reviewed places reserved for ablution in park mosques.

He directed the officials concerned to repair the faulty water-turbines and motors and issue directions to clean water tanks.

He said that watering of plants should be carried out frequently in the hot weather to keep parks green and fresh. He said that the PHA had devised an effective strategy to store water.

During his visit, the PHA DG also reviewed plantation of new flowers, plants and trees in the upcoming monsoon campaign, cleanliness, security in parks and implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

