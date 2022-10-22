(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javeed visited various green-belts and public parks to review provision of cleaning, water supply and plantation, here on Saturday.

He said water supply and renovation of plants should be ensured on green-belts of the provincial capital.

He instructed the PHA staff to provide public facilities in parks, while building any green-belt in the city.

The director general said that garbage on green-belts would not be tolerated. Water supply to plants should also be ensured in every kind of weather, he added. He said dust-bins, benches, and jogging tracks with clean water supply in parks were among the priorities. He said that city parks were being developed on modern lines.