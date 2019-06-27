UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA DG Visits Different Parks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:22 PM

PHA DG visits different parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Thursday visited different parks of the provincial capital and reviewed the arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Thursday visited different parks of the provincial capital and reviewed the arrangements.

According to PHA sources, the DG thoroughly visited Shahdara area and issued directions to further improve the greenbelts of the said area.

He said that cleanliness and security arrangements should be properly maintained in parks.

He also visited LDA Sports Complex Abdul and Razzaq cricket ground while Sports Director Amir Ibrahim was also present on he occasion.

The DG said that attendance of staff in parks and sports complex should also be ensured.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

39 minutes ago

6 oil agencies, 2 LPG shops sealed in crackdown ag ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies after snake bite in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Baji film to be screened tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Competent authority puts 117 FATA Secretariat empl ..

2 minutes ago

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.