PHA DG visits different parks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Ghulam Farid on Thursday visited different parks of the provincial capital and reviewed the arrangements.

According to PHA sources, the DG thoroughly visited Shahdara area and issued directions to further improve the greenbelts of the said area.

He said that cleanliness and security arrangements should be properly maintained in parks.

He also visited LDA Sports Complex Abdul and Razzaq cricket ground while Sports Director Amir Ibrahim was also present on he occasion.

The DG said that attendance of staff in parks and sports complex should also be ensured.