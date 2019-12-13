PHA DG visits Greater Iqbal Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Friday said the authority was making all-out efforts to establish Clean and Green Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan Friday said the authority was making all-out efforts to establish Clean and Green Pakistan

He said this during a visit to the Greater Iqbal Park here and also inspected the food court, buggy track, parking, cleanliness and sanitation in the park.

He issued directions to restore the dancing fountains.

He also visited the National History Museum in the park and reviewed the arrangements.

The DG said, "It is our core responsibility to provide healthy and clean environment to the public in parks." The PHA was working on various projects to provide maximum facilities to the public, he added.

PHA Project Director Farhat Abbas Shah, Director Headquarters Mudasar Ejaz and other officials were also present.