PHA DG Visits Green Areas, Orders Improving Them

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PHA DG visits green areas, orders improving them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain visited different green areas to inspect the performance of the staff, here on Friday.

He visited green areas of RB Canal and Madina Town, Deccan Park, Gulshan Ali Park, Bismillah Park, Samanabad Road Greenbelt, Sea Road belt, Rakh branch canal and other sites.

He reviewed the quality of maintenance of horticulture work, plantation campaign and cleanliness.

He ordered for issuance of show-cause notices to the supervisor of Samanabad Parks on his poor performance. He also checked the attendance of field staff and assigned them different tasks. He ordered for submitting performance report on daily basis

