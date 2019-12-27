UrduPoint.com
PHA DG Visits Nasser Bagh

Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:15 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Friday visited Nasser Bagh to review facilities being provided to visitors

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Friday visited Nasser Bagh to review facilities being provided to visitors.

He was accompanied by PHA Lahore Headquarters Director Mudassar Ijaz, Horticulture Zone 4 Director Mohammad Tehsin, Deputy Director Farakh Akhlak and others.

He was accompanied by PHA Lahore Headquarters Director Mudassar Ijaz, Horticulture Zone 4 Director Mohammad Tehsin, Deputy Director Farakh Akhlak and others.

He directed the relevant authority to accelerate the ongoing construction work in the park. He said renovation work of a sitting area (Chopal) in the park would be started soon.

Repairing work of damaged water motors should be completed to provide sufficient water for the growth of trees and plants in the park, he maintained.

Muzaffar Khan said, "More saplings will be planted to enhance the beauty of the park." He said that provision of quality facilities in gardens and parks was top priority of PHA.

