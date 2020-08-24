PHA DG visits parks to review beautification work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi on Monday directed the staff to make better arrangements in all public parks of the provincial capital for visitors and gave them eight days deadline to complete the task.

While visiting various parks, including Jallo Botanical Garden, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Istanbul Chowk and The Mall, with directors concerned and horticulture officers here, Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said.

He said the PHA was working hard to improve nurseries with planting new saplings to improve standard of recreational places spread across the city.

He said plants' trimming process were also carried out every where in full scale, adding that repairing and beautification work of birds' nests located at Istanbul Chowk would be completed at the earliest.

He directed that horticulture officers must improve capacity of their work and heed to grow plants based on new research and the latest technology to achieve the desired objective.