UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA DG Visits Parks To Review Beautification Work

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

PHA DG visits parks to review beautification work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi on Monday directed the staff to make better arrangements in all public parks of the provincial capital for visitors and gave them eight days deadline to complete the task.

While visiting various parks, including Jallo Botanical Garden, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Istanbul Chowk and The Mall, with directors concerned and horticulture officers here, Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said.

He said the PHA was working hard to improve nurseries with planting new saplings to improve standard of recreational places spread across the city.

He said plants' trimming process were also carried out every where in full scale, adding that repairing and beautification work of birds' nests located at Istanbul Chowk would be completed at the earliest.

He directed that horticulture officers must improve capacity of their work and heed to grow plants based on new research and the latest technology to achieve the desired objective.

Related Topics

Technology Istanbul All

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

39 seconds ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

20 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

50 minutes ago

ICCI lauds government's agreement with IPPs to red ..

18 seconds ago

Xinjiang grants 'naan masters' professional qualif ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.