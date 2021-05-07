UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA DG Visits Various Parks, Inspects Cleanliness Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

PHA DG visits various parks, inspects cleanliness situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi Friday visited various parks and greenbelts of provincial capital to monitored the cleanliness campaign, launched by the department to beautify the city.

He visited Allah-hu Roundabout, Shadywal Chowk Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Amin, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Expo Centre, Dr Hospital, Canal Road and other areas of the city.

The DG said that the PHA workers were striving to make city clean and green, adding that cleaning parks and greenbelts was essential to beautify the city.

The PHA would not tolerate any negligence regarding the cleanliness, he warned. Special measures were being taken to take care of trees and greenbelts in parks and highways in summer, he said adding that grass mowing and plant irrigation process were being carried out on daily basis. He warned the workers in the field that all matters should be conducted under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Road All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.