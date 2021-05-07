PHA DG visits various parks, inspects cleanliness situation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Jawad Ahmed Qureshi Friday visited various parks and greenbelts of provincial capital to monitored the cleanliness campaign, launched by the department to beautify the city.

He visited Allah-hu Roundabout, Shadywal Chowk Johar Town, Khayaban-e-Amin, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Expo Centre, Dr Hospital, Canal Road and other areas of the city.

The DG said that the PHA workers were striving to make city clean and green, adding that cleaning parks and greenbelts was essential to beautify the city.

The PHA would not tolerate any negligence regarding the cleanliness, he warned. Special measures were being taken to take care of trees and greenbelts in parks and highways in summer, he said adding that grass mowing and plant irrigation process were being carried out on daily basis. He warned the workers in the field that all matters should be conducted under corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).