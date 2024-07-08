Open Menu

PHA DG Visits Zone-7 In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PHA DG visits Zone-7 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority, Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi

visited Zone-7 and reviewed the situation with reference to the construction of

shops around Bismillah Park New Satellite Town.

He also met allottees and issued instructions regarding the construction of shops

as per the prescribed design, says a press release issued here on Monday.

The DG also visited the parks and reviewed drainage system and other matters

after rain.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Shafiqur Rahman Niazi gave them a briefing

regarding the current situation of parks, plantation drive and construction of shops

on the market side of Bismillah Park.

He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within stimulated period.

Related Topics

Market

Recent Stories

Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation ..

Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family

17 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

3 hours ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

3 hours ago
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

5 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan