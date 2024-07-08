PHA DG visits Zone-7 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority, Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi

visited Zone-7 and reviewed the situation with reference to the construction of

shops around Bismillah Park New Satellite Town.

He also met allottees and issued instructions regarding the construction of shops

as per the prescribed design, says a press release issued here on Monday.

The DG also visited the parks and reviewed drainage system and other matters

after rain.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Shafiqur Rahman Niazi gave them a briefing

regarding the current situation of parks, plantation drive and construction of shops

on the market side of Bismillah Park.

He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within stimulated period.