PHA DG Visits Zone-7 In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority, Director General Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi
visited Zone-7 and reviewed the situation with reference to the construction of
shops around Bismillah Park New Satellite Town.
He also met allottees and issued instructions regarding the construction of shops
as per the prescribed design, says a press release issued here on Monday.
The DG also visited the parks and reviewed drainage system and other matters
after rain.
On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Shafiqur Rahman Niazi gave them a briefing
regarding the current situation of parks, plantation drive and construction of shops
on the market side of Bismillah Park.
He directed officials concerned to complete the ongoing work within stimulated period.
