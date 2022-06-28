UrduPoint.com

PHA Directed For Ensure 100 Lights Functional In Parks

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been directed to ensure 100 lights functional in parks of the city.

The direction was issue by Assistant Commissioner (City) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf during his visit to the parks last night.

He directed the PHA administration to speed up work on making the lights functional in all parks.

He also inspected the cleanliness arrangements in the parks and directed for setting updustbins in the parks.

He also went to Sufi Barkat Ali underpass and inspected the desilting of drains.

