UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Directed To Accelerate Pace Of Work On Glorious Rwp Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

PHA directed to accelerate pace of work on Glorious Rwp projects

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the projects launched under Glorious Rawalpindi program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the projects launched under Glorious Rawalpindi program.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Advisor while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Glorious Rawalpindi, instructed the PHA officers to complete ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

The spokesperson informed that the meeting was attended by the Director General PHA, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and planning, Rawalpindi, representatives of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

The meeting discussed up-gradation of college and school grounds. The PHA was also directed to identify heritage buildings. The Advisor ordered the officers to initiate project to set up a food street in the city on priority basis.

It was decided in the meeting that the next project of the Task Force would be uplift and beautification project of Chandani Chowk to Marrier Chowk area besides efforts to remove encroachments particularly from public land to enhance the beauty of the city.

The PHA had also launched a project to upgrade its parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts. She said, PHA had also geared up the ongoing plantation campaign. In this connection, the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians were planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, she said.

The PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. She informed that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens.

To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, she added.

The spokesperson informed that the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign. A large number of saplings were planted in different areas of the city, she added.

Efforts were made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she informed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Civil Society Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Indian propaganda may be problematic for Pakistan ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) regains bullish tren ..

11 seconds ago

Clean, green environment vital for students at var ..

38 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 856 road accident ..

39 seconds ago

Experts stresses to increase employment opportunit ..

41 seconds ago

Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Isla ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.