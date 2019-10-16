PHA directed to accelerate pace of work on Glorious Rwp projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the projects launched under Glorious Rawalpindi program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the projects launched under Glorious Rawalpindi program.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Advisor while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Glorious Rawalpindi, instructed the PHA officers to complete ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

The spokesperson informed that the meeting was attended by the Director General PHA, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and planning, Rawalpindi, representatives of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

The meeting discussed up-gradation of college and school grounds. The PHA was also directed to identify heritage buildings. The Advisor ordered the officers to initiate project to set up a food street in the city on priority basis.

It was decided in the meeting that the next project of the Task Force would be uplift and beautification project of Chandani Chowk to Marrier Chowk area besides efforts to remove encroachments particularly from public land to enhance the beauty of the city.

The PHA had also launched a project to upgrade its parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts. She said, PHA had also geared up the ongoing plantation campaign. In this connection, the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians were planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, she said.

The PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. She informed that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens.

To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, she added.

The spokesperson informed that the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign. A large number of saplings were planted in different areas of the city, she added.

Efforts were made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, she informed.