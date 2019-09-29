PHA directed to carry out anti-dengue spray, fogging, de-watering in city parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi to carry out anti-dengue spray, fogging and de-watering in all parks of Rawalpindi city on daily basis.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Advisor had directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to upgrade the parks, beautification of green belts and eradication of dengue.

She informed that PHA had planted a large number of saplings and completed horticulture tasks to further enhance beauty of different city roads, medians and green belts.

A campaign against dengue was also being run by PHA aimed at creatingawareness among the citizens and the visitors of the city parks, she added.