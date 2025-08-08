PHA Directed To Complete Beautification Plan Ahead Of Jashn-e-Azadi
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir has instructed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the beautification plan by developing green belts, crossings as well as renovation of Bagh-e-Jinnah and central entrance of the garden ahead Jashn-e-Azadi.
He was chairing a meeting held here on Friday, attended by the Director General PHA, Deputy Director Development and concerned officers.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed in detail about ongoing development projects under Parks & Horticulture Authority.
The DC instructs to ensure splendid arrangements for Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq as well as making the city more attractive with colorful electric lights and national flags.
He also directed for immediately planting grass and large-sized plants on green belts, in addition to converting a green belt from People's Colony to Pahari Ground green into a "forest belt" with plants and colorful flowers.
He said that the monuments in the city should be decorated with green crescent flags and green and white lights and urged them to install comfortable benches, swings and lights in the parks.
The DC further directed the officer to remove posters and steamers from the city roads and walls on a daily basis.
