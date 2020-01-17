PHA directed to gear up plantation work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to accelerate the plantation work to make the city more attractive.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he said the authority had to take quick measures to gear up new plantation campaign and said trees were essential to protect the environment.

The DG mentioned that in 2020 the PHA would plant new saplings in the city in greater number than the previous period.