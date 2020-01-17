UrduPoint.com
PHA Directed To Gear Up Plantation Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Friday directed authorities concerned to accelerate the plantation work to make the city more attractive.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he said the authority had to take quick measures to gear up new plantation campaign and said trees were essential to protect the environment.

The DG mentioned that in 2020 the PHA would plant new saplings in the city in greater number than the previous period.

